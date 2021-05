Meier scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Meier gave the Sharks a 2-0 lead in the second period, but that was the extent of their offense before the Coyotes scored five unanswered goals. The 24-year-old Meier has 11 tallies, 30 points, 152 shots on net and 72 hits through 52 appearances.