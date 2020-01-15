Meier potted a goal on four shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Meier is up to 16 goals and 31 points in 48 games this season. He's added 121 shots on goal and 109 hits as a power winger. The 23-year-old has been good recently with five goals, four helpers and 22 shots in his last nine outings.