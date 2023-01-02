Meier scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Meier saw a six-game point streak end Saturday in Dallas, but he was right back at it Sunday. His third-period tally gave the Sharks some extra insurance in the comeback win. The 26-year-old winger is up to 21 goals, 38 points, 178 shots on net, 87 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 39 appearances while regularly logging top-line minutes.