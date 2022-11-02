Meier scored two goals on nine shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Meier's first goal came on the power play, and his other tally was actually more of an own goal by the Ducks. They all count the same in fantasy, and managers will be happy to see the winger cash in some chances. He's picked up five points in the last three games and now has seven points, 62 shots, 22 hits and a minus-4 rating in 12 contests overall. He was nearly a point-per-game player last season, so we know that what he's done recently is more in line with his potential than his cold start to the campaign.