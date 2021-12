Meier dished out two helpers to go with four shots and three hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders.

Meier played a hand in both of his team's goals, notching his third consecutive multi-point performance and fourth in five games. After handing New York's JV team its ninth consecutive defeat, Meier should relish the challenge of facing the varsity club when the Sharks travel to MSG on Friday to take on a Rangers team that's won eight of nine.