Sharks' Timo Meier: Tosses body in return
Meier (undisclosed) produced two shots on goal and nine hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.
Meier ended the year with 66 points and 99 hits in 78 appearances, and he brought his physical game in the playoffs. The Golden Knights feature two of the top hitters in the league with Ryan Reaves (305) and William Carrier (277), so Meier may be in line for some heavy performances if the Sharks want to match their opponent in physicality, although it would likely be more favorable to see his name on the scoresheet frequently.
