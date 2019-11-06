Meier notched a goal, an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Meier had the primary helper on a Patrick Marleau tally in the second period, and then iced the scoring himself with an empty-netter. The Swiss winger had been held off the scoresheet in the previous six games. Meier now has six points, 45 shots and 29 hits in 16 appearances.