Sharks' Timo Meier: Two points in blowout win
Meier notched a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.
Meier scored a goal at 11:12 of the second period, and later helped out on Joe Thornton's third-period tally. The Swiss winger has racked up 21 goals, 43 points, 173 shots and 141 hits through 65 contests this season. His physical playing style and solid offensive numbers make Meier a viable option in most fantasy formats.
