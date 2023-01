Meier logged a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

Meier got the Sharks on the board in the first period, redirecting a Mikey Eyssimont feed past Vitek Vanecek to tie the game 1-1. Meier would add an assist later in the frame on Erik Karlsson's power-play goal. The 26-year-old winger has recorded five points (two goals, three assists) in his last three contests. Meier is up to 25 goals and 20 assists in 45 games this season. He's recorded 15 of his 44 points on the power play.