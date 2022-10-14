Meier (upper body) will be in the Sharks lineup Friday when they host the Hurricanes, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Meier sat out practice Thursday after he was hurt in Wednesday's practice. He will see action on the top line as well as the first power play. He had an assist in two games last week in Prague where the Sharks opened their regular season, after a huge 2021-22 campaign where he scored 35 times while adding 41 assists in 77 games.