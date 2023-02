Meier (upper body) won't play Monday against Seattle, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Meier may be available to return Thursday versus Nashville. He has racked up 31 goals, 255 shots on net, 52 points and 112 hits in 57 games this season. The Sharks will also be missing Tomas Hertl (personal) in Monday's contest, so 11 forwards and seven blueliners will dress against the Kraken.