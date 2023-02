Meier (upper body) won't be in the lineup Saturday versus Chicago, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Meier, who managed to skate Saturday morning, will miss his third straight game. He has registered 31 goals, 52 points, 255 shots on net and 112 hits in 57 contests this campaign. Meier remains day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Montreal. Martin Kaut could see time alongside Tomas Hertl again versus the Blackhawks.