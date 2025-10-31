Sharks' Timothy Liljegren: Adds two helpers in win
Liljegren notched two assists, three shots on goal, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Liljegren has earned all three of his assists over the last three contests. The 26-year-old had a hand in goals by Alex Wennberg and Tyler Toffoli in this game. Liljegren's power-play time tends to vary depending on if Sam Dickinson is in the lineup, and the Sharks have a decision to make since Dickinson has now played in nine games and will burn the first year of his entry-level deal if he makes a 10th appearance. If Dickinson is ultimately reassigned to his junior team, Liljegren's fantasy value would get a boost. Liljegren has added eight shots on net, 10 hits, 18 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through eight appearances.
