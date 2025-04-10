Liljegren notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-7 overtime loss to the Wild.

Liljegren has three helpers over his last two games and five assists in his last eight outings. The 25-year-old defenseman could be set for more ice time if Mario Ferraro (undisclosed) ends up missing games after exiting Wednesday's contest early. Liljegren has 17 points, 98 shots on net, 103 blocked shots, 57 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-91 rating over 64 contests between the Sharks and the Maple Leafs in 2024-25.