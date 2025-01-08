Liljegren scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Liljegren ended a six-game slump with the tally, which was his first goal since Nov. 29. The 25-year-old defenseman was scratched Dec. 19, but he's been in the lineup for the eight games since, so it appears he's regained some security while Shakir Mukhamadullin and Marc-Edouard Vlasic battle for the last spot on the blue line. Liljegren has eight points, 51 shots on net, 39 hits, 42 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 31 appearances between the Sharks and the Maple Leafs in 2024-25.