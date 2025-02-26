Liljegren (upper body) is expected to be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash against Montreal, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now on Wednesday.

Liljegren took part in Wednesday's morning skate. He did serve as the seventh blueliner during the 5-on-5 drills, but on a more positive note, Liljegren featured on the second power-play unit during the practice. The 25-year-old blueliner has four goals, nine points, 28 PIM, 47 hits and 66 blocks in 45 appearances between Toronto and San Jose this season.