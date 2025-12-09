Sharks' Timothy Liljegren: Game-time call in Philadelphia
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Liljegren (lower body) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against the Flyers, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.
Liljegren hasn't recorded a point across his last 11 appearances -- he has 24 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating during that cold stretch. If the right-shot blueliner is unable to suit up Tuesday, Shakir Mukhamadullin will replace him in the lineup.
More News
-
Sharks' Timothy Liljegren: Set to play Sunday•
-
Sharks' Timothy Liljegren: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Sharks' Timothy Liljegren: Adds two helpers in win•
-
Sharks' Timothy Liljegren: Supplies first assist•
-
Sharks' Timothy Liljegren: Playing Thursday•
-
Sharks' Timothy Liljegren: Might travel with team•