default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Liljegren (lower body) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against the Flyers, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.

Liljegren hasn't recorded a point across his last 11 appearances -- he has 24 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating during that cold stretch. If the right-shot blueliner is unable to suit up Tuesday, Shakir Mukhamadullin will replace him in the lineup.

More News