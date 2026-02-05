Sharks' Timothy Liljegren: Gets back in goal column
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Liljegren scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Liljegren has two points over his last three outings. The 26-year-old defenseman has played a majority of the time lately, but he offers only modest upside on offense. For the season, he's at one goal, 11 points, 34 shots on net, 36 hits, 83 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 42 appearances.
