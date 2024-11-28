Liljegren notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

Liljegren has earned a point in each of the last two games. His helper Wednesday was his first power-play point as a Shark, and he continues to see steady time on the second unit. The defenseman has a total of three points, 25 shots on net, 20 hits, 18 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating over 14 appearances between the Sharks and the Maple Leafs this season.