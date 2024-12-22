Liljegren notched an assist and five hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Liljegren was scratched Thursday against the Avalanche, but he took the place of Shakir Mukhamadullin in Saturday's lineup. The helper was Liljegren's second over eight appearances in December. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to seven points, 42 shots on net, 33 hits, 32 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 24 appearances between the Sharks and the Maple Leafs this season. Liljegren's had a fair amount of job security in San Jose, but the team has three young defensemen to fill out two spots in the lineup, so he may be scratched occasionally.