Liljegren (upper body) will probably join the Sharks on their upcoming four-game road trip, which begins Tuesday against the Islanders, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday.

Liljegren will miss his second straight game when the Sharks face Pittsburgh on Saturday. It remains unclear when he will be able to return to the lineup, and he will need to come off injured reserve first. He has no points, a minus-2 rating, two PIM, one shot, three hits and 10 blocks in three outings this year. Liljegren might serve in San Jose's top four once he's available.