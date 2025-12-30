Liljegren (upper body) won't play against Minnesota on Wednesday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Liljegren is still day-to-day and will miss his fifth straight game. He has registered four assists, 18 shots on goal, 63 blocked shots and 25 hits in 28 appearances this season. If Shakir Mukhamadullin (lower body) is unavailable to play against the Wild, Nick Leddy will probably draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the last two games.