Sharks' Timothy Liljegren: Not suiting up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Liljegren (upper body) won't play versus the Canucks on Saturday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Liljegren will miss his third straight contest after sustaining an injury during a morning skate Dec. 20. The 26-year-old defenseman's status hasn't been updated yet, so it's safe to assume he remains in the day-to-day category. His next chance to play is Monday versus the Ducks.
