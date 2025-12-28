Liljegren (upper body) won't play versus the Canucks on Saturday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Liljegren will miss his third straight contest after sustaining an injury during a morning skate Dec. 20. The 26-year-old defenseman's status hasn't been updated yet, so it's safe to assume he remains in the day-to-day category. His next chance to play is Monday versus the Ducks.