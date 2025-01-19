Liljegren (illness) will miss Saturday's clash against the Islanders, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.
Liljegren has four goals, eight points, 40 hits and 49 blocks in 35 appearances between Toronto and San Jose in 2024-25. Henry Thrun will likely draw into the lineup due to Liljegren's absence.
