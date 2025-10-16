The Sharks placed Liljegren (upper body) on injured reserve Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Liljegren was considered questionable for Friday's game against Utah due to his upper-body injury, and he's now facing a multi-game absence after landing on injured reserve. Over his first three appearances of the regular season, he was held scoreless with 10 blocked shots, three hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating while averaging 20:14 of ice time. Sam Dickinson and Vincent Desharnais are candidates to draw into the lineup in Liljegren's absence.