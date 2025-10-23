Sharks' Timothy Liljegren: Playing Thursday
Liljegren (upper body) will return to the lineup Thursday against the Rangers, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Liljegren has been activated from injured reserve after missing the last three games. He has yet to hit the scoresheet in three appearances but he does have 10 blocked shots and three hits this season.
