Liljegren notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.
Liljegren has gotten on the scoresheet in four straight games, earning two goals and two assists in that span. The defenseman is up to five points through 16 outings this season, and he's added 21 hits, 21 blocked shots and 27 shots on net. Liljegren is holding onto a second-pairing role, and if he can stay consistent on offense, he'll be an option in fantasy as a depth blueliner.
