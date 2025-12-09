Sharks' Timothy Liljegren: Poised to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Liljegren (lower body) is expected to play against the Flyers on Tuesday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.
Despite being considered a game-time decision, Liljegren won't miss any game action. He has compiled four assists, 17 shots on goal, 52 blocked shots and 21 hits across 24 appearances this season.
