default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Liljegren (lower body) is expected to play against the Flyers on Tuesday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Despite being considered a game-time decision, Liljegren won't miss any game action. He has compiled four assists, 17 shots on goal, 52 blocked shots and 21 hits across 24 appearances this season.

More News