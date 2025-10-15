Sharks' Timothy Liljegren: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Liljegren (upper body) is questionable for Friday's tilt against Utah, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now on Wednesday.
Liljegren has no points, one shot, two PIM, three hits and 10 blocks in three appearances with San Jose this year. John Klingberg (lower body) is also questionable Friday, so Vincent Desharnais and Shakir Mukhamadullin might both draw into the lineup.
More News
-
Sharks' Timothy Liljegren: Collects pair of assists•
-
Sharks' Timothy Liljegren: Two helpers against old team•
-
Sharks' Timothy Liljegren: Three points in last three games•
-
Sharks' Timothy Liljegren: Power-play marker in loss•
-
Sharks' Timothy Liljegren: Playing Thursday•
-
Sharks' Timothy Liljegren: Game-time call for Thursday•