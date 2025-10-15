Liljegren (upper body) is questionable for Friday's tilt against Utah, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now on Wednesday.

Liljegren has no points, one shot, two PIM, three hits and 10 blocks in three appearances with San Jose this year. John Klingberg (lower body) is also questionable Friday, so Vincent Desharnais and Shakir Mukhamadullin might both draw into the lineup.