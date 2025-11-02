Sharks' Timothy Liljegren: Set to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Liljegren (upper body) will be in the lineup against Detroit on Sunday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Liljegren logged only 7:18 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Colorado, but he won't miss additional action due to the injury. He has produced three assists, eight shots on net, 18 blocked shots and 10 hits across nine outings this season.
