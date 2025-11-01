Sharks' Timothy Liljegren: Suffers upper-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Liljegren exited Saturday's clash against Colorado because of an upper-body injury and won't return to the game.
Liljegren had no points in 7:20 of ice time before departing Saturday. That gives him three assists in nine outings this season, including the matchup against the Avalanche. If Liljegren isn't available for Sunday's tilt against Detroit, then Vincent Iorio might draw back into the lineup.
