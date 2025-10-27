Liljegren notched an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Wild.

The helper was Liljegren's first point in six games this season. He's been over 20 minutes of ice time in five of those contests, including a season-high 27:28 on Sunday. Liljegren looks poised to spend most of his time this season in a top-four role with a chance to feature on a power-play unit. The 26-year-old has added five shots on net, 15 blocked shots, six hits and four PIM.