Liljegren had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 victory over Buffalo on Tuesday.
The defender has two goals and an assist in his last three games after going 15 games without a goal (one assist). Liljegren hasn't exactly taken off offensively since he arrived in San Jose -- he has just six goals and six assists in 49 games. It's hard to tell if this little run is a sign of his game consolidating, or whether it's simply luck.
