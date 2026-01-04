Liljegren notched two assists and two blocked shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Lightning.

Liljegren returned from missing five games due to an upper-body injury. Any plans to ease him ended when Shakir Mukhamadullin (undisclosed) left the contest early -- Liljegren ended up logging 21:39 of ice time. He's up to six helpers, 18 shots on net, 65 blocked shots, 26 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 29 appearances. The 26-year-old's defense still needs some work, but he could be in line for power-play usage as long as he can stay healthy, though that role could shrink once John Klingberg (lower body) gets back in action.