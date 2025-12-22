Sharks' Timothy Liljegren: Unavailable for Tuesday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Liljegren (upper body) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Golden Knights, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Liljegren sustained an injury during Saturday's morning skate, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive game heading into the holiday break. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return when the Sharks resume play against the Canucks on Saturday.
