Liljegren (upper body) will miss Monday's game in Anaheim, Austin DeLonge of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Liljegren hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 18 due to the injury. He's expected to practice with the Sharks back in San Jose on Tuesday, so he seems to be making progress. Liljegren has four assists, 25 hits and 63 blocks in 28 outings this year.