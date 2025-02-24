Liljegren (upper body) won't play against Winnipeg on Monday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Since being acquired from Toronto on Oct. 30, Liljegren has four goals, five assists, 68 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and 47 hits in 44 appearances with the Sharks. He is still being evaluated to determine a timeline for his return, but he will miss at least one game after suffering an injury in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Calgary. Due to Liljegren's absence, Marc-Edouard Vlasic will be in Monday's lineup.