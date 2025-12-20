Liljegren (upper body) won't play against Seattle on Saturday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Liljegren will miss at least one game after getting hurt during Saturday's morning skate. He has contributed four assists, 18 shots on goal, 63 blocked shots and 25 hits in 28 appearances this season. With Liljegren unavailable, Vincent Iorio will be in the lineup against the Kraken on Saturday.