The Canucks traded Pyatt and a 2019 sixth-round pick for Francis Perron and a 2019 seventh-round pick Saturday.

Pyatt has plenty of history at the top level, but he suited up for just 37 games last season for the Senators. After being dealt to the Canucks earlier this offseason, Pyatt is on the move again. Given the talent level on the Sharks' roster, the veteran will likely have his work cut out for him to earn a spot on the NHL roster.