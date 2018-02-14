Sharks' Tomas Hertl: A doubt for Thursday
Hertl (shoulder) is unlikely to play Thursday against Vancouver, though head coach Peter DeBoer refused to rule the player out.
DeBoer also added that he "doesn't think at this point it's as serious as it probably could have been" for Hertl, who suffered the injury in the second period of Tuesday's loss to the Coyotes. This is surely positive news for Hertl and the Sharks, though the team will likely provide more clarification on the 24-year-old's condition following Thursday's morning skate. If Hertl's unable to go against the Canucks, there's a chance that Brent Burns will skate as a forward, a position he hasn't played regularly since 2013.
