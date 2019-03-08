Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Achieves first 30-goal season
Hertl scored the opening goal in a 5-2 win over the Canadiens on Thursday.
The goal gave Hertl 30 tallies and 59 points in 62 games this season, in what has been a breakout year for the Czech forward. He went plus-2 with two shots in the contest. Hertl's ability to be a scorer and a playmaker, as well as his positional versatility, have made him a valuable asset to fantasy owners this year.
