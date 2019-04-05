Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Assist extends point streak to six
Hertl delivered a helper in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.
Hertl has points in six straight games, with three goals and five helpers in that span. The assist gives the Czech forward 72 points in 76 outings this year, the best of his six seasons at hockey's highest level.
