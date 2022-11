Hertl recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

Hertl hasn't scored in four games, but he has an assist in three straight contests. He set up Logan Couture's third-period marker to break up Igor Shesterkin's shutout bid in the final minute of the game Saturday. Through 20 appearances, Hertl has four goals, 13 helpers, 37 shots on net, 23 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating while logging key minutes in a top-line role.