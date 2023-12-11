Hertl provided an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Hertl set up Mike Hoffman's second goal of the game to tie it at 4-4. With five goals and three assists during a five-game point streak, Hertl is more than doing his part to make the Sharks exciting again. The 30-year-old forward has nine goals, 15 helpers, 68 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 27 outings overall. Outside of a rough plus-minus rating, he's playing as well as you'd expect from the average top-line center.