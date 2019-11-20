Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Awkward fall causes early exit

Hertl took an awkward fall late in the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng reports.

Hertl got tangled up with an Oiler late in the contest and went to the locker room. He has recently dealt with a minor knee issue, so it's concerning to see Hertl be forced to leave early for any reason. After the game, Peng relayed that Hertl said he was fine. Consider the Czech forward day-to-day currently, but it sounds like he should be good to go Thursday against the Golden Knights.