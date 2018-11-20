Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Back in action

Hertl (lower body) will play Tuesday night against host Edmonton, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Hertl returns on a day where there's only one game on the schedule, but he'll be a sneaky play in single-game DFS contests since not everyone will be aware that he's back from a two-game injury layoff. We're talking about a player who's averaging a point per game (five goals, 11 assists) this season and always has a spot reserved for him on the man advantage.