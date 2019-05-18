Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Back in goal column

Hertl scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Blues in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

Hertl had been held off the scoresheet in the first three games of the series before finding twine on the man advantage. It would be the Sharks' only goal of the game, which leaves the series tied at two games apiece ahead of Sunday's Game 5. Hertl has 10 goals and five helpers in 18 contests in the playoffs.