Hertl produced an assist in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Predators.

Hertl missed Monday's game versus the Kraken for personal reasons. His helper Thursday snapped a three-game drought, his longest since October. The 29-year-old forward is up to 15 goals, 33 helpers, 124 shots on net, 61 hits, 43 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 56 appearances.