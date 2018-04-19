Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Buries series-clinching goal
Hertl scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday 2-1 victory over Anaheim in Game 4.
Hertl's tally 9:09 into the third period ultimately ended the Ducks' season and sent the Sharks to Round 2, where they'll take on Vegas. He finished the series with three goals, an assist and 13 shots on goal.
