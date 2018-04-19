Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Buries series-clinching goal

Hertl scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday 2-1 victory over Anaheim in Game 4.

Hertl's tally 9:09 into the third period ultimately ended the Ducks' season and sent the Sharks to Round 2, where they'll take on Vegas. He finished the series with three goals, an assist and 13 shots on goal.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories