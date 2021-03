Hertl scored a goal, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Hertl got open and converted a pass from Erik Karlsson to get the Sharks on the board at 1:54 of the second period while Mario Ferraro was in the penalty box. The goal was Hertl's 10th of the year, and his first shorthanded point. He's at 20 points (seven on the power play), 46 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 26 appearances.